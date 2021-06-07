Growth: NAICOM pledges more operational licences

As the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) moves to grow the sector further, the Commisioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, has said a lot more is needed to be done in this regard. Thomas, while addressing journalists at the annual seminar for journalists, however, said the industry had moved farther than where he met it.

The commissioner, who also indicated that the commission had issued licences to new entrants into the industry of recent after about 10 years, said it was the determination of the regulator to ensure growth. “When we came in, the first thing was to ensure stability, and that we have been able to achieve. Within the period we have achieved a lot of things.

The welfare of the staff was given priority. “Those before me did their best and those after me will continue from where we stop. “Within the period we’ve been able to issue licences to conventional insurers.

There is need to bring in new operators. Out of the four insurers, three of them are life operators,” he noted.

He said licences would be granted to more insurance firms, going forward, especially group life business in order to broaden and deepen group life business. According to him, “we have licensed five insurance firms.

Two are conventional insurance firms, two group life insurance and one reinsurance firm. The last conventional insurance that was licensed was 10 years ago and the last reinsurance was 32 years ago.

Going forward, we will licence more firms,” he said. “We also expect the general operation to grow. We know that the driver of the economy are the people in the lower pyramid. In insurance, we have not done much, but we are working towards that.”

On the Commission’s plan to boost human capacity, he pointed out that the Commission was conscious of the fact that the sector is a knowledge based sector, saying it was grooming actuaries to handle group life business.

According to him, professional examination has been conducted for the first set of actuaries with the result of the exam expected to be released in six weeks time.

“The first set of actuaries exam to qualify was held last week. Between now and next six weeks, the results would be out. We need actuaries to fill in the gap. There are not enough actuaries in the market. So we have moved substantially away from where we were.

“Our target is about 100 in the next four years to stand in the gap pending when we will have enough in the market,” he noted.

Speaking further on growing the sector, he described government business as one of the low hanging fruits, saying “we want to be engaging the states to draw them closer to enjoy the benefits of insurance. We are getting the mandate of the Minister of Finance to make it mandatory for all agencies of govt to patronise insurance.”

On risk-based supervision, the commissioner pointed out that risk based supervision had become a reality, saying that all that needed to be done had been substantially done. “In the next one or two months, it will take off. The necessary hands have be trained and instruments to make it work have been put in place,” he noted.

Like this: Like Loading...