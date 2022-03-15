Growth: NAICOM reinforces commitment to project development

…targets N6.0trn GPI by 2030

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has reemphasised its commitment to expand its project development target across the country by ensuring adequate participation by federal and state governments.

The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the insurance industry is structured to gross a minimum of N6.0 trillion premium income in the first instance by the year 2030.

Giving a hint to this effect at the weekend, the Head, Corporate Communications & Market Development, NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, said NAICOM had put in place structures to promote insurance as a tool for stimulating growth of other sectors and raising funds for project development at the federal and state levels, so as to create over 250,000 new jobs.

In a paper entitled: ‘NAICOM’s Market Development Initiatives: The Journey so Far,’ delivered at the just concluded NAICOM 2022 retreat for financial journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he remarked that the structures would also see to improvement of insurance consumer trust and confidence in the sector, increase insurance contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 0.4 per cent to over 3.0 per cent, lower insurance gap from 94 per cent to 70 per cent and increase Industry Gross Premium Income from N630 billion in 2021 to N6.0 trillion by 2030.

Describing market development as a costly affair that requires huge capital to keep going, he pointed out that NAICOM would continue to work with all stakeholders to develop strategic, sustainable and implementable initiatives for deepening insurance penetration to enable optimal contribution to the Nigerian economy.

He submitted that various actions to expand the reach or tap into a different segment/unexplored market (retail end) and, other activities aimed at achieving insurance market development had been put in place.

According to him, the actions include Market conduct guideline, bancassurance guideline, Takaful Insurance guideline, Microinsurance guideline, RBS Framework/Own Risk Assessment (ORSA), Nigerian Insurance Industry ICT guideline.

Others are: Guideline on Insurance of Government Assets; Insurance Web Aggregators Operational guideline; establishment of Liaison with target state government – Lagos, Ekiti, Kano, and others; implementation machineries in place; sensitisation of NMSMEs on insurance products and benefits inherent in their consumption – Kano, Abuja, Lagos and insurance education of members of the public at the rudimental level (Sponsorship of radio and TV programmes).

Continuing, he also identified, licensed of four Takaful insurance companies and six Microinsurance companies to transact businesses in Nigeria; processing of other four Microinsurance and three Takaful applications at various approval stages; collaboration and written approval of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to partner the Commission on its enforcement of compulsory insurances across the country; sensitisation of Directors and Insurance Desk Officers of MDAs; Joint committees established with MFCT on one hand and the Federal Ministry of Transport on the other; joint engagements with the Federal and State Fire Services for the commencement of enforcement of Public Building Liability Insurance and interface with the FRSC to strengthen implementation of the compulsory Third Party motor insurance.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for insurance/Chief Executive of NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said as part of effort to hasten prompt claims settlement by insurance firms, the commission may revisit plans to publish payment by the insurers.

Describing claims payment as an aspect that is key to the industry, he said the Commission takes claims payment seriously.

“Claims payment has always been one aspect the industry is battling to balance. We all agree that we cannot claim ignorance of the fact that the industry is paying huge claims out there even though activities of few amongst the operators is jeopardising the efforts of the majority.

“We had before now agreed to start ranking companies on the number of claims received and settled on annual basis and we intend to publish such ranking for the insurance consumers. It is always an issue that put the entire industry on the edge. The Commission is doing all it can to see that the non-settlement of claims is brought to its barest minimum in the sector,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...