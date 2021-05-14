Growth: NASS to prioritise legislation for industrial sector

Following the dearth of infrastructure and precarious situation in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, the National Assembly (NASS) has disclosed that it will prioritise legislation and other interventions geared towards enhancing the industrial sector’s productivity and making Nigeria a fully industrialised nation.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industry in the National Assembly, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, who disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph, said that NASS believed that putting Nigeria back on the path of economic recovery and industrial growth would require serious efforts in building the country’s deteriorating infrastructure. He explained that the manufacturing sector in any economy is critical to the growth and development of the GDP, adding that NASS would not hesitate to prioritise legislation and other interventions geared towards enhancing the sector’s productivity and making the country a fully industrialised nation.

According to him, industrialisation acts as catalyst that accelerates the pace for the diversification of economic development, which enables a country to fully utilise its potential and to depend less on foreign supply of finished goods or raw materials for economic growth. Speaking further, the committee chairman opined that the country’s manufacturing sector had been bedeviled with infrastructure challenges, which have hindered its potential and growth, coupled with bad fiscal and monetary policies in recent times.

Senator Alkali said: “MAN has made very imperative progress by contributing its quota true not as optimal as it should be in our jour-ney for economic development. Industrialisation acts as catalyst that accelerates the pace for the diversification of economic development which enables a country to fully utilise its potential and to depend less on foreign supply of finished goods or raw materials for economic growth. “Today, our country Nigeria is bedeviled with a lot of economic problems, which has given rise to insecurity as well. Our dependence on crude oil, which is fast going out of fashion, has put us in a very precarious economic situation.

“Putting Nigeria back on the path of economic recovery and industrial growth would require serious efforts in building our deteriorating infrastructure and producing more goods and services which would be available to our citizens at affordable prices. “No sector is more important than the manufacturing sector in developing the Nigerian economy, providing quality employment and guaranteeing the payment of sustainable wages which in turn helps to reduce poverty.” However, the senator stressed: “It has become important to evaluate the performance of our manufacturing sector as a country so far.

I urge manufacturers to redouble their efforts and not relent in making Nigeria an industrialised nation.” Speaking on the role of NASS, Senator Alkali stated: “On our part in the national assembly, we shall not hesitate to prioritise legislation and other interventions geared towards enhancing the sector’s productivity and making our country a fully industrialised nation.”

