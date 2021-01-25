Growth: Ogun unlocks potential for private sector investors

As part of measures to boost its revenue and investment profile, Ogun State Government under the administration of Dapo Abiodun is putting in place measures to attract more individuals, especially high income earners and more private sector investors, into the state.

The state government’s strategy is to take advantage of its proximity to Lagos, which is congested with a greater population of high income earners, who are willing to relocate to a much freer and friendly environment.

To achieve this as disclosed during the 2021 Budget breakdown by the state commissioners last week, the state government said it would allow more private sector participation in all the sectors of the economy as part of its agenda to drive investment, create jobs as well as tackle poverty even as it targets being the fastest growing economy in the country.

Speaking on the N339 billion 2021 budget, the state Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okunbadejo, said the administration was targeting 25 per cent growth rate as it looks forward to new businesses, encouraging local talents and capacity, reducing cost of production by increasing availability of necessary infrastructure as well as driving technological innovation.

Described as “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability,” the state is expected to plough 51 per cent of the budget into capital expenditure while 49 per cent goes into recurrent expenditure.

To drive the process of growth, the state, as part its policy thrust, plans to reform all government institutions and fiscal policy as developmental pillars are centred around infrastructure, social welfare and wellbeing, education and human development, youth empowerment and agriculture.

Okubadejo said the overall vision and strategic direction of “the present administration is to make the economy of the state the biggest in the country in a manner that would ensure real sector growth, create jobs and also significantly eradicate poverty amongst our people.”

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed that the vision of the state government, which would be focusing on the ‘Ogun Health Improvement Programme,” said that there were three pillars of Hub and Spoke model, standardisation of health facilities, health workers and their equipment and innovative funding, which includes collaboration with the private sector.

Coker, who also noted that the ultimate vision of the present administration in the state was to provide an affordable and accessible and quality health care for every citizen of the state, added that the goal of the state government was to ensure the reduction of the maternal and infant mortality by 25 per cent by the year 2023.

The commissioner, while noting that the state government would be implementing the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme said the Basic Health Insurance Scheme, which involves the vulnerable, pregnant women and children between the ages of three and five would have access to free health care services across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Coker, who further said that the enrollment exercise, which already started across the state, would see about 1000 ndividuals enrolled under the programme across the 20 local government areas of the state in the first instance, added that the state governor would be inaugurating the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme, which will accommodate the formal and informal sectors.

The commissioner, who also added that the state government was looking at developing a responsive and effective 24-hour ambulance service to support the health development programme, added that the state would also be igitising all of its health records across all the three tiers of facilities in the state. Speaking on the agricultural sector, which he described as the major economic driver in the state, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, said the state planned to expand the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) with the introduction of cotton, oilpalm and cocoa in 2021, just as 10,000 hectares of land has been allocated for the use of cotton farmers in the state.

Odedina added that the state government approved new framework for land use in the state, stating that access to land would become a seamless process in 2021. He also noted that the state government would be stepping up its game in the New Year with its engagement with the World Bank, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the African Development Bank in its bid to make the state the official special agro-processing zone.

We also want to move into Anchor Borrowers’ Programme for cotton, oil palm and cocoa in 2021, and government has already allocated 10,000 hectares of land to cotton farmers and we have also started work to link cocoa, oilpalm farmers in 2021.”

