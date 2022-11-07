Growth: Utomi charges underwriters on creativity

Professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, has challenged the Nigerian Insurance Association, NIA, to think of exceptional innovations that will drive insurance business in Nigeria. According to him, then insurance industry is more important than the banking sector, saying insurance industry is a mobiliser of small scale capital for economic growth.

Utomi gave the advice while speaking as the Chairman of investiture ceremony organised in honour of Segun Omosehin as the 25th Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

While giving a brief history of the Nigerian economy, Prof Utomi said: “Back in the days Nigeria’s economy was one of the strongest and progressive economy globally but today, the country is known as the headquarters of poverty,” adding that “Nigeria needs the contribution of every individual and Corporate entity for Nigeria to rise again.”

While calling the insurance industry as a critical sector in the nation’s economy to play its role to make Nigeria rise again, he said: “The question therefore is how and who will make it rise?

Does insurance Industry have any role to play? I will say not only does insurance Industry has a great role to play, they have extra role to play.”

According to him, the Commissioner for Insurance has made very important remarks, he mentioned the fact that Insurance Industry is yet to take its pride of place in the financial ecosystem in Nigeria.

Let me say to you what I have said many years ago at meetings of NIA such as this that the insurance Industry is more important than the banking industry; that the banking industry should be a junior brother of the insurance industry but this is the reverse and why is it so?

