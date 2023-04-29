News

GSA bidding and NAPIMS: The untold truth

Contrary to a report by an online medium of an alleged corrupt and unethical practices by officials of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) over bidding for Government Security Agencies (GSA) CW 502377 within the Oil and Gas pipeline within Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states, findings reveal it to be false.
The report had alleged that the bidding process being supervised by NAPIMS was a sham with officials getting involved with alleged cronies and fake companies to manipulate pricing and they did not possess the technical know-how needed to operate in the region.
I do not know if Mele Kyari, the Group Chief executive officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited or Bala Wunti, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) is the cause of this constant hammer but like they say in millennial era, “these men have seen ‘shege” recently via unfounded reportage. The Gen Z will further take it to “these guys don see shege banza”.
But, despite the misleading headline, the publication alluded to NNPC Ltd.’s intervention following petitions by some bidders.
To state the obvious, the tender process was subjected to internal reviews and investigations to ensure that all bidders were treated fairly and that the process was uncompromised. During the review, the agency observed ambiguities in some bidders’ interpretation of the commercial template, and recommendations were made to ensure that every bidder was protected.
Contrary to the report, no contract has been awarded for the tender pending the determination of the court proceedings instituted by aggrieved bidders.
There could not have been any contract as the case is in court. The claimants, in the suit No. PHC/3578/CS/2022 was filed by Alabo Datelima.
Both the NNPC Ltd and SPDC have deferred further action on the tender pending the outcome of the court proceedings.
The NNPC Ltd I’m familiar with remains committed to upholding the tenets of fairness and integrity while actively promoting the continued growth and development of indigenous capacity in all aspects of the oil and gas industry.
Would it not be nice and patriotic if parties should refrain from making unsubstantiated claims or spreading false information that may harm the integrity of the bidding process?

