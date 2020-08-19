GSI: Banks recover N50.32m bad loans in 9 days

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country recovered about N50.32 million bad loans from debtors in the first nine days of the implementation of the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. CBN’s Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Mr. Kevin Amugo, disclosed this yesterday at the third edition of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) advocacy dialogue series.

The advocacy dialogue, which had as its theme, “Non-Performing Loans and Global Standing Instruction (GSI) Policy: Impact and Insights for financial stability.” The apex bank had, on July 13 this year, directed DMBs and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) to start implementing the operational guidelines on the GSI for individuals as from August 1, 2020.

The regulator said the GSI will be a last resort for a creditor bank, which, without recourse to delinquent borrowers, can recover its debts by seizing the deposits and investments that such borrowers have in other banks. Amugo, who said that the CBN was still working on the GSI protocol for non-individual debtors, disclosed that as of August 9, the activation of the GSI mechanism has resulted in a total of N1.66 billion worth of bad debt triggered in 26,057 customers and the recovery by lending banks of N50.32 million bad loans. According to him, CBN’s data showed that Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in banks were higher during the economic downturn and that as the volume of such loans heads north, the instability in the industry worsens. Specifically, he pointed out that between 2015 and 2017, when the country experienced sharp drop in crude oil prices with the attendant currency crisis occasioned by the drop in foreign exchange inflows, the NPLs rose sharply from 5 per cent to 15 per cent.

Noting that rising NPLs pose a serious risk to banks’ health and threaten financial stability, he said that the GSI policy is to enable the CBN nip the problem in the bud. In his opening remarks, the President and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, noted that the theme of the dialogue was apt given that “the scourge of bad loans has been a long standing menace to the banking industry.”

