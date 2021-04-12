GSK reports 32% drop for FY’20 earnings

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria (GSK) Plc has reported a 32.15 per cent decline in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 2020.

According to the audited financial report obtained from the NigerianStockExchange( NSE), thegroup posted a profit after tax of N622.230 million as against N917.104 million reported in 2019, accounting for a drop of 32.15 per cent. Profit after tax stood at N1.000 billion in 2020, from N1.169 billion in 2019, aa 14.45 per cent decline.

However, revenue grew by 2.57 per cent from N20.760 billion in 2019 to N21.295 billion in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N15.380 billion in 2020, from N14.708 billion in 2019.

Britain’s GSK had recently cautioned full-year earnings would likely come in at the lower end of its forecast range after COVID- 19 took a toll on its vaccines unit, with people in the United States shunning visits to their physician for their shots.

According to Reuters, GSK’s shares were down one per cent at 1,347.2 pence after the drugmaker’s shingles vaccine Shingrix, the biggest driver of sales growth last year, saw quarterly revenue fall 30 per cent from a year earlier to 374 million pounds ($487 million), some 18.5 per cent below market expectations.

While the pandemic has hit its businesses during the first nine months of 2020, GSK said, last Wednesday, it had lately seen a recovery in vaccination rates, with adult immunisations in the United States returning to prioryear levels towards the end of the quarter.

“What we saw through the quarter were definitely lower vaccination rates in July and August,” GSK CEO, Emma Walmsley, said on a media call.

“In September and, indeed through the early weeks of October, however, we are back at pre-pandemic levels,” he added. For the drug industry as a whole, the effects of COVID-19 on vaccination behaviour has been at times erratic and difficult to forecast.

Pfizer PFE.N, for instance, said that while many people missed shots of its best-selling Prevnar 13 vaccine (against pneumonia-causing bacteria) during the second quarter, there had been a catch-up trend during the third quarter.

Merck & Co MRK, on its part, said demand for its pneumonia vaccine Pneumovax 23 had increased during the pandemic. GSK is one of many drugmakers involved in a race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, but lags behind frontrunners like Astra- Zeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N.

Like this: Like Loading...