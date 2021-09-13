GSK: Weak consumer spending hurts earnings

The real sector of the economy has continued to battle with operational challenges and the increasing cost of operations has impacted negatively on the profit margin of GSK Nigeria Plc., CHRIS UGWU writes

The daunting challenges posed by strong macro-economic headwinds, which include erratic supply of public electricity, falling naira to forex rates, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure has continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially for the real sector of the economy.

With fiscal and monetary headwinds leading to marked reduction in domestic output, manufacturers have continued to groan under pressure of increased cost of operations. Like any other sector in Nigerian and other emerging economies, 2020 was not an impressive year for manufacturing sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID- 19, which is ravaging the economy.

With the recent development, analysts believed 2021 doesn’t look much different for the sector either, as the world battles with the second and third waves of the pandemic, which has heightened volatility in the economy.

This is because despite the efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment in the nation’s economy, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively.

The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions, made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transfer the high production cost to consumers as this had made manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as the naira’s devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc is one of the companies, which has for considerable period, seen drop in earnings. The company, which ended its financial year in December 2020 with decline after tax, finished the half year unimpressive with a decline of about 80 per cent in net earnings to what market watchers majorly attributed to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and lack of accessibility to key markets in some parts of the country, coupled with increased costs.

When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N6.15.

Financials

According to reports, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc’s financial statements for the first quarter of 2020, recorded a flat topline.

The pharmaceutical company, in its earnings for the first three months of this COVID-19- ridden year, generated N5.0 billion as revenue, the same amount it raked in in the corresponding period of last year.

An analysis of the revenue by analysts showed that the pharmaceuticals arm of the company, which consists of antibacterial, vaccines and prescription drugs, buoyed the earnings for the period, contributing N3.5 billion to the business.

On its part, the consumer healthcare segment consisting of oral care, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and nutritional healthcare contributed N1.5 billion. In the comparative period, the two segments contributed exactly what they did in the period under review.

In Q1 of 2020, GSK said its cost of sales reduced to N3.5 billion from N3.7 billion, while the gross profit increased to N1.5 billion from N1.3 billion. In the same period under review, the investment income, which was the interest earned on short-term deposits, went down to N24.5 million from N57.3 million.

Selling and distribution costs slightly increased to N819.9 million from N800.6 million despite reduction in the advert and promotion cost to N266.7 million from N301.2 million.

Also, the administrative expenses increased during the period under review to N501.5 million from N417.7 million amid a huge slice to the workers’ wages to N217.8 million from N266.9 million.

The increase was majorly influenced by rent and rates (N31.9 million in Q1’20 versus N11.8 million in Q1’19), electricity, fuel and utility (N30.6 million in Q1’20 versus N27.9 million in Q1 2019) and security and facility expenses (N11.3 million in Q1’20 versus N2.3 million in Q1’19).

For the half yearr ended June 30, 2020, GSK reported 18 per cent drop in profit after tax to N304.538 million from N372.054 million in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N447.849 in 2020 from N532.506 million posted in 2019, accounting for a drop of 15.74 per cent.

However, the group revenue grew by 4.68 per cent from N9.964 billion to N10.431 billion in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N7.662 billion in 2020 from N7.002 billion in 2019.

Signs of recovery showed during the Q3 ended September 30, 2020, as the group’s profit after tax rose marginally by 2.64 per cent to close at N434.321 million from N427.031 million recorded in 2019.

Profit before tax increased by 4.18 per cent to N638.708 million from N613.028 million in 2019. Revenue grew by3.34 per cent to N16.447 billion from N15.915 million in 2019 while cost of sales stood at N12.028 million from N11.346 billion in 2019.

For the full year, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria reported a 32.15 per cent decline in profit after tax for the financial year ended December 2020.

According to the audited financial report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the group posted a profit after tax of N622.230 million as against N917.104 million reported in 2019, accounting for a drop of 32.15 per cent. Profit after tax stood at N1.000 billion in 2020, from N1.169 billion in 2019, aa 14.45 per cent decline.

However, revenue grew by 2.57 per cent from N20.760 billion in 2019 to N21.295 billion in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N15.380 billion in 2020, from N14.708 billion in 2019.

The company began the year 2021 unimpressive as it slipped into loss position to report a N238.065 million loss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

According to the audited financial report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the group posted the loss as against a profit after tax of N113.473 million reported in 2020.

The group’s revenue dropped by 30.67 per cent from N4,989 billion in 2020 to N3,461 billion in 2021 while cost of sales stood at N2,424 billion in 2021, from N3.491 billion in 2020.

GSK, however, closed the half year ended June 30, 2021 with a decline of 80.33 per cent to close at N59.905 million from N304.538 million in 2020.

Profit before tax equally dropped by 80.19 per cent from N447.849 billion 2020 to N88.689 million in 2021 while revenue decline by 5.45 per cent from N10.431 billion in 2020 to N9.862 billion in half year 2021. Cost of sales at N7.087 billion in 2021 as against N7.662 billion recorded in 2020.

Profit deflators

Britain’s GSK had recently cautioned that full-year earnings would likely come in at the lower end of its forecast range after COVID-19 took a toll on its vaccines unit, with people in the United States shunning visits to their physician for their shots.

According to Reuters news, GSK shares were down one per cent at 1,347.2 pence after the drugmaker’s shingles vaccine Shingrix, the biggest driver of sales growth last year, saw quarterly revenue fall 30 per cent from a year earlier to 374 million pounds ($487 million), some 18.5 per cent below market expectations.

While the pandemic has hit its businesses during the first nine months of 2020, GSK said it had lately seen a recovery in vaccination rates, with adult immunisations in the United States returning to prior-year levels towards the end of the quarter.

“What we saw through the quarter were definitely lower vaccination rates in July and August,”

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said on a media call. “In September and indeed through the early weeks of October, however, we are back at pre-pandemic levels,” he added

For the drug industry as a whole, the effects of COVID-19 on vaccination behaviour has been at times erratic and difficult to forecast. Pfizer PFE.N, for instance, said recently that while many people missed shots of its best-selling Prevnar 13 vaccine (against pneumonia-causing bacteria) during the second quarter, there had been a catch-up trend during the third quarter.

Merck & Co MRK.N, for its part, said demand for its pneumonia vaccine Pneumovax 23 had increased during COVID-19. GSK is one of many drugmakers involved in a race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, but lags behind frontrunners like AstraZeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N. GSK is collaborating with Sanofi SASY.PA to develop a vaccine, with late-stage trials expected to start in December.

The two companies have struck a deal to will supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to a global inoculation scheme backed by the World Health Organisation. For the quarter, GSK reported adjusted earnings of 35.6 pence per share and sales of 8.67 billion pounds.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 30.4 pence per share and sales of 8.77 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus here of 16 analysts.

GSK said it expects 2020 profit to be at the lower end of its previous forecast of a drop of between one percent and four per cent, which did not include any potential impact from the coronavirus crisis.

Future outlook

Mr. Edmund Onuzo, Chairman, Board of Directors, GSK Plc, addressing shareholders recently at the company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting said: “Nigerians and indeed our friends across the globe are interested in how the Federal Government handles the disturbing rise in cases of insurgency across the country.

“Citizens and investors want a conducive and secure environment for their investments and it is only when this happens that the economy will get the desired boost for our collective growth and development. “Generally, we expect a positive performance in 2021.

Market performance is expected to be impacted by microeconomic developments at the global and domestic levels and an expected increase in the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine across the world, fixed income yields, liquidity, local investor participation and growth in corporate earnings.

“To this end, I am confident that the leadership of our company is fully equipped to navigate these dynamics to grow our investment along with our strategic plan for efficiency and profitability.”

Last line

The business climate for GSK, like any other consumer goods company, has remained challenging due to intense competition and hash operating environment.

