GSMA: Nigeria, others to drive 400m new phone subscriptions

…says mobile contributed $4.5trn to global economy

Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa have been projected to lift the world’s mobile subscriptions by 400 million in the next three years. According to the GSM Association (GSMA), this will take the global mobile subscriptions to 5.7 billion, representing 70 pet cent of the global population. According to the global body of mobile operators, subscriptions for mobile worldwide stood at 5.3 billion by the end of 2021, which represents 67 per cent of the global population. While noting that in several markets, including Nigeria, most adults now own a mobile phone, it said the growth would be driven by the younger populations that are taking out a mobile subscription for the first time.

“Over the period to 2025, there will be an additional 400 million new mobile subscribers, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa and the Asia Pacific, taking the total number of subscribers to 5.7 billion,” GSMA stated in its 2022 Mobile Economy report.

As of December 2021, mobile subscriptions in Nigeria stood at 195 million. Although that was a decline compared to December 2020, when subscriptions across the mobile networks stood at 204 million, the operators were able to recover from the impacts of a government policy on new SIM leading to the loss of over 20 million subscriptions in four months. With the suspension lifted and subscribers adjusting to the new requirements for acquiring new SIMs, Nigeria’s mobile subscription is expected to increase significantly this year. Highlighting the impacts of mobile technology on the global economy last year, GSMA stated that “in 2021, mobile technologies and services generated $4.5 trillion of economic value-added or five per cent of GDP, globally.

“The mobile ecosystem also supported approximately 26 million jobs (directly and indirectly) and made a substantial contribution to the funding of the public sector, with almost $500 billion raised through taxes on the sector,” it said. According to the body, this figure will grow by over $400 billion by 2025 to nearly $5 trillion as countries increasingly benefit from the improvements in productivity and efficiency brought about by the increased take-up of mobile services. It added that the deployment of 5G was expected to benefit all economic sectors of the global economy during this period, with services and manufacturing experiencing the most impact. In Nigeria, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that telecommunications contributed N14.1 trillion to the country’s GDP in 2021.

With this, the telecommunications sector accounted for 8 percent of the aggregate nominal GDP for the economy in 2021, which, according to NBS, stood at N173.5 trillion. Meanwhile, the GSMA has called on governments to formulate policies that will boost mobile connectivity. While noting that COVID-19 has highlighted the power of digital connectivity and technologies in supporting individuals, businesses, governments, and societies, and increased the profile and political awareness of the advantages of digitisation, it said the successful digital transformation required all levels of government to actively support policies that lead to longterm digital strategies and promote the private investment required to deliver them.

“Mobile technology will play a key role in governments’ recovery strategies and present a significant opportunity to foster inclusive and resilient growth through appropriate policy and regulatory environments for mobile services, in order to accelerate investment and innovation,” it added. GSMA noted that mobile operators were facing a CAPEX investment requirement of over $600 billion worldwide between 2022 and 2025, roughly 85 per cent of which will be in 5G networks. “To support the mobile industry in delivering on this commitment and closing the usage gap, governments and regulators can implement policy frameworks that are conducive to investment, including actively investing in digital skills training for the general public, so that all citizens are able to access essential digital services and use connected devices; utilising public funds for connectivity for demandside stimulation; adopting a balanced approach to collecting revenues through taxes and fees on the mobile sector, without jeopardising medium-term investment and economic growth; prioritising digital transformation of government services so that all citizens will be able to access government services digitally; and avoiding costly restrictions on the use of spectrum beyond those needed to manage interference,” it noted.

