GSMA seeks govt’s funding for telecoms industry

Mobile contributes $4.4trn to global GDP in 2020

The global body of GSM operators, GSMA, has called for funding of telecommunications services expansion, especially in developing countries like Nigeria. According to the body, funding the industry by government became imperative as mobile operators are no longer inclined to extend services to rural areas due to financial challenges.

GSMA, in its latest Mobile Economy 2021 report, stated that “adding new subscribers is increasingly difficult, as markets are becoming saturated and the economics of reaching rural populations are becoming more difficult to justify in a challenging financial climate for mobile operators.” This is even as it disclosed that by 2020, 5.2 billion people had subscribed to mobile services, representing 67 per cent of the global population. Currently in Nigeria, rural connectivity is still a challenge as telecom operators are concentrating their infrastructure investments in the urban areas where they can easily get returns on their investments. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had recently acknowledged that there were 217 access gap areas not covered by telecom services.

The Commission, however, noted that it had been able to reduce the gap to 114 through its Universal Access Services Provision Fund (USPF). According to the GSMA report, mobile technologies and services generated $4.4 trillion of economic value-added, which is 5.1 per cent of GDP globally in 2020. It projected that the figure would grow by $480 billion by 2025 to nearly $5 trillion as countries increasingly benefit from the improvements in productivity and efficiency brought about by the increased take-up of mobile services.

The body, however, noted that governments, especially of developing countries, should, aside from funding, come up with the right policies to realise the gains. While noting that mobile technology will play a key role as governments look to reinvigorate their economies and build a better, more inclusive society, it said: “Now is the right moment for governments to reassess the business and regulatory environment for mobile services in order to accelerate investment and innovation.

“To realise this, governments need to direct stimulus funds towards digital development; support the financial sustainability of the mobile sector; remove barriers to network deployment; ensure fair competition, and establish balanced policies for personal data.” Giving insights into areas governments can intervene in the mobile industry, GSMA said: “Public funding can be applied to objectives that cannot be achieved purely through competitive, market-based activity, particularly where R&D or collaborative, cross-sector efforts are required. “For example, the EU has established a €750 billion recovery fund to improve economic resilience and deliver green, digital advancement. The focus on a digital and green recovery serves as an example for countries around the world to consider for their respective recovery strategies.”

It added that while governments frequently set policy targets that put additional pressure on operators to extend and upgrade their networks, artificially high levels of competition in many countries limit operators’ share of revenues, and spectrum fees and other tax and regulatory cost burdens remain high. “This scenario does not support accelerated network investment. Given that a financially sustainable mobile sector is key to the delivery of innovative services and the deployment of new networks, to create favourable conditions for investment, governments should consider: implementing flexible, lighttouch regulation that creates an environment for continued mobile sector investment and innovation; adopting a balanced approach to collecting revenues through taxes and fees, and incentivising investment and economic growth; and providing fair and efficient spectrum awards to maximise access to affordable mobile broadband services, which in turn can have a major impact on the digital economy,” the body advised. It noted that evidence had shown that higher state revenue from excessive spectrum pricing are outweighed by losses incurred to the digital economy.

