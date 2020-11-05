Business

GTBank gets regulatory approval as holding company

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has announced that it has obtained the approval in principle of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commence the process of the rorganisation of the bank to a financial holding company which will be implemented by means of scheme of arrangement between the bank and its shareholders pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act. The bank has also obtained the no-objection of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the proposed scheme.

The bank in a press release signed by the bank’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and obtained from the NSE, explained that under the restructuring, it is proposed that the issued shares in the bank be exchanged on a one for one basis for the shares in a financial holding company. The bank’s existing global depository receipts (CDRs) are also proposed to be exchanged on a one for one basis for new CDRs to be issued by the financial holding company.

“The board of directors of GTBank made the decision to embark on the restructuring following a comprehensive strategic evaluation of the operating and competitive environment of the Nigerian banking sector in the near term. “The board expects that the financial holding company will have greater strategic flexibility to adapt to future opportunities as well as market and regulatory changes than is currently the case.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UBA hinges customer satisfaction on innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said that the recently embarked transformation of its processes is to ensure that customers’ expectations are not only met but surpassed while enjoying seamless and world-class banking services. In ensuring this, the bank has embarked on several initiatives that include streamlining and automating its processes, upgrading technology, training, […]
Business

NBP: World Bank, GSMA, others to monitor implementation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•NCC chairs committee The implementation of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025) is to be monitored by experts from the World Bank, GSM Association (GSMA) and other members of the monitoring committee, which include the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), among others. The Nigerian Communications […]
Business

‘Timely resolution of disputes’ll boost market confidence’

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A speedy and timely resolution of investment related disputes by Investment and Securities Tribunal is cardinal to promoting confidence and will motivate investors to stake their investments, newly appointed Chairman, Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST), Barrister Amos Isaac Azi, has said. Azi spoke yesterday in Abuja while assuming duty as substantive Chairman of Investment & […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: