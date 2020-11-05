GTBank gets regulatory approval as holding company

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has announced that it has obtained the approval in principle of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commence the process of the rorganisation of the bank to a financial holding company which will be implemented by means of scheme of arrangement between the bank and its shareholders pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act. The bank has also obtained the no-objection of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the proposed scheme.

The bank in a press release signed by the bank’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and obtained from the NSE, explained that under the restructuring, it is proposed that the issued shares in the bank be exchanged on a one for one basis for the shares in a financial holding company. The bank’s existing global depository receipts (CDRs) are also proposed to be exchanged on a one for one basis for new CDRs to be issued by the financial holding company.

“The board of directors of GTBank made the decision to embark on the restructuring following a comprehensive strategic evaluation of the operating and competitive environment of the Nigerian banking sector in the near term. “The board expects that the financial holding company will have greater strategic flexibility to adapt to future opportunities as well as market and regulatory changes than is currently the case.

