GTBank opens new training complex

Ten years after the passing of the cofounder and former Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr Tayo Aderinokun, the leading financial institution has opened its new training complex in his name. The GTCO Training Complex, which was commissioned yesterday and will be known as “Tayo’s Plaza,” is situated in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Tayo’s Plaza houses an eight-storey training complex that includes 105 ensuite residential rooms, half a dozen lecture halls, two fully equipped libraries, an amphitheatre and a banking hall with 24 teller terminals, amongst other facilities. With the commissioning of Tayo’s Plaza, all entrants to Guaranty Trust will be required to pass through the new training complex, where, according to the lender, they will undergo an intensive screening and extensive onboarding programme on delivering the best customer experience in financial services.

Aderinokun was one of Africa’s most influential bankers. Born in 1955, his entrepreneurial acumen led to his co-founding of Guaranty Trust Bank in 1990. He became the managing director of the bank in August 2002, leading it to the position of one of Nigeria’s best managed financial institutions until his passing on Tuesday, June 14, 2011. Commenting on the opening of Tayo’s Plaza , the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said:

Like this: Like Loading...