GTBank reports N54bn pretax profit in Q1’21

Guaranty Bank Trust (GTBank) Plc has posted a profit before tax of N53.683 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 in contrast to N58.204 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 7.76 per cent. This was contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos. Profit after tax was N45.546 billion for the first quarter in contrast to N50.066 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a marginal drop of 9 per cent Interest income stood at N52.434 billion against N64.282 billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2020.

GTBank posted a profit after tax of N201.439 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2020 in contrast to N196.382 billion posted in 2019, accounting for a growth of 2.57 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N238.095 billion, representing a growth of 2.76 per cent over N231.707billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2019. Gross earnings grew by 4.58 per cent to N455.229 billion in 2020 from N435.306 billion in 2019. During the 2020 financial year, the directors declared and paid an interim dividend of 30 Kobo per ordinary share on the issued capital of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each, for the half-year period ended June 30, 2020.

Withholding tax was deducted at the time of payment. There was no income tax consequence on the bank as a result of the dividend pay-out, as the bank is only required to deduct this tax at source on behalf of tax authorities in Nigeria. The tax so withheld represents advance payment of income tax by the recipient shareholders.

