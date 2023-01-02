GTBank suspends int’l transactions on naira cards

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) says it will suspend international transactions on its naira Mastercard from Saturday, December 31, 2022. The bank made this known in a statement to its customers on Thursday. It said customers will be unable to make international automated teller machine (ATM), and point of sales (POS) transactions on their naira Mastercards. “We write to inform you that you will no longer be able to use your naira Mastercard for international online and POS transactions effective 31st December 2022,” the statement reads. “Kindly note that you can use your GTBank dollar card for all your international spending requirements.” According to the statement, the bank’s dollar card allows a daily $1,000 (or equivalent in the transaction local currency) withdrawal limit on ATM transactions. It added that there would be no withdrawal limit on “annual spend and POS transactions” for the dollar cards. The development is not the first time financial institutions are reducing spending limits or suspending international transactions on their cards. In February and March, Zenith Bank and the United Bank for Africa (UBA) reduced the international spending limit on their naira cards from $100 to $20 a month. Also, in July, Standard Chartered Bank suspended international transactions on its naira visa debit card. Flutterwave, Eversend and other fintech platforms had also stopped virtual card services for international transactions. Operating a multiple exchange rate system, Nigeria has been battling a foreign exchange crisis.
Related Articles
MPC: Grappling with inflation, growth dilemma
As they gear up for their meeting, which holds next Monday and Tuesday, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), unarguably, already know that their main agenda will again be how to solve the inflation versus growth dilemma, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In the communiqué they issued at the end of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Elon Musk offers $43bn to buy Twitter
Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla Inc, has offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share in cash. The amount values the social media company at $43 billion at the current price. Musk said the microblogging platform needs to be transformed into a private company. The development comes just days after he took […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Poverty responsible for low insurance penetration – IICC Chairman
Chairman, Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC), Mr. Edwin Igbiti, on Saturday said that poverty was one of the major factors responsible for low insurance penetration in Nigeria. Igbiti, also President/Chairman in Council, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), said this at the IICC 2022 Media Retreat held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, with the theme: “Media […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)