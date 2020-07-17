Business

GTBank wins Euromoney leadership award for response

Posted on

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has been awarded the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award, a premier award category set up to recognise banks around the world that are playing a pivotal role during the Covid-19 crisis. The leading African financial institution, which was also named Nigeria’s Best Bank for a record 10th time, was lauded for its swift reaction in responding to the Covid-19 crisis and for addressing the impact of the pandemic on its customers and communities. Announcing GTBank’s Excellence in Leadership Award, Euromoney said: “One of the first things Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank did with the onset of the COVID-19 was to get in touch with local authorities to see how the bank could help. Recognising that the pandemic would stretch the public healthcare system, the bank partnered with local authorities to set up a care facility for people with Covid-19.

“GTBank also granted small and medium-sized enterprises a grace period of 90 days [which has since been extended by a further three months] on all loan payments. It is also developing other resources to help SMEs better understand and navigate the impact of the pandemic,” the magazine added. Whilst being lauded for its exemplary leadership during a global crisis, GTBank is also receiving accolades for its digital drive to radically expand access to financial services and consistency in delivering the best performance across key financial indices.

Key to the bank’s emergence as Nigeria’s Best Bank at the Euromoney Awards is its leading role in driving world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation in Africa’s banking industry Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of GTBank, Segun Agbaje, said: “We feel very humbled to be awarded the Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award and immensely proud to be named Nigeria’s Best Bank for a record tenth time.

