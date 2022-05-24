GTCO Food and Drink 2022 celebrates Nigeria SMEs in grand style

The 2022 edition of the annual GTCO food and drink might have come and gone but testimonial from vendors, consumers cannot be over looked. It was indeed a celebration of the best of Nigerian local food, international cuisines amongst others

With over 150 vendors; the financial institution has sure contributed to the development of local SMEs as platforms were given to small business owners to thrive and connect with consumers from different locations.

Tagged, “Authentic Nigerian food” the free-to-attend three-day festival saw 15 cooking masterclasses by top international chefs as an Avenue of allowing local food vendors experience the several cuisines from other parts of the world.

Street food, international cuisines, indigenous drinks, finger foods, fresh farm produce, and many more were the foods and drinks on display at the GTCO Food and Drink.

Speaking at the event, The Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje noted that the event was aimed at seeing retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.

It is however pertinent to note that aside from the several vendors on ground to cater to different food cravings; the kid were not left out as they had full secured state of the art play center for amusement.

In chat with a representative of Mash Baby Food, a government approved baby food making factory disclosed that been a first-timer at the festival, it was indeed an eye opener that their brand was well known.

She said ‘ As a baby food company, we do most of her sales online and few offline, but I was surprised at the recognition the brand had with a lot offline clients meeting us physically for the first time and giving attestation to what we do’.

For Olamiji Tosin, a participant at the fair expressed her delight for attending the first day of the festival as she was able to interact with several vendors and the opportunity to connect with their brand directly.

She however appreciate the GTCO team for putting up an event of this kind; hoping no pandemic will halt the next year edition.

Some vendors at the event were Ibadan Amala Skye, Boli & Grill, Glover Court Suya, Dundu Nation, Hans and Rene, Sooyah Bistro, Spicy Kuli to mention a few.

