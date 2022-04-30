News

GTCO Food and Drink Festival begins today in Lagos

Posted on

The fifth edition of Food and Drink Festival powered by the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) PLC will commence today The free-to-attend threeday festival will feature cooking masterclasses of cuisines chosen from all around the world with over 150 free retail stalls showcasing everything from the best of Nigeria’s street food to bite-sized gourmet treats and fresh farm produce from the farmers’ market.

Speaking about the event, the GTCO Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Segun Agbaje, noted that, “The primary objective of the festival is to showcase the country’s diversity as a people whilst delivering a sumptuous culinary experience to food enthusiasts across the continent. “As our contribution to the development of local SMEs, we want to see our retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them more opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.” The event is returning after a two year break orchestrated by COVID-19.

 

Our Reporters

