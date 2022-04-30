Arts & Entertainments

GTCO Food and Drink Festival begins today

Nigerian’s biggest food and drink festival hosted by leading financial institution, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) is set to kick-off today, spanning May 2 at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival brings together the biggest chefs and food lovers from all over the world in a celebration of all things delicious with family and friends. Over the years, the festival has hosted millions of people and featured enlightening and engaging Masterclasses by world-renowned chefs and food business experts that include Raphael Duntoye, De’bora Pangni, Aldo Zilli, Ed Banes, Femi Oyediran & Miles White, Dipna Anand.

This year, the free to attend threeday festival will feature cooking Masterclasses of cuisines chosen from all around the world and over 150 free retail stalls showcasing everything from the best of Nigeria’s street food to bite-sized gourmet treats and fresh farm produce from the farmers’ market. Commenting on the festival, the Group Chief Executive Office of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said: “Africa’s history and rich cultural heritage is beautifully reflected in its cuisines.

The primary objective of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is to showcase our diversity and industry as a people whilst delivering a sumptuous culinary experience to food enthusiasts across the continent. ‘‘As our contribution to the development of local SMEs, we want to see our retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them more opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.” He further added: “At GTCO Plc, we are committed to offering our customers and communities great experiences with every interaction and will continue to promote viable enterprises particularly in the food and fashion industries, given the massive capabilities and countless multiplier effects inherent in these critical industry segments.”

 

Our Reporters

