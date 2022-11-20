Body & Soul

GTCO: Men’s style that grabbed attention

One of the things that can never be missed at GTCO Fashion Weekend is the personal style of the guests, who attended the fashion event. Most of the attendees made sure to come with their A-games.

There were several bold and daring street styles that caught people’s attention, especially from the men. Though we could not get their names, their street styles were outof- the-box kind.

Some can make a conservative question their sense of style while many had the creative twist that is out of this world. Below are some of the fashion moments from men at the GTCO Fashion Weekend. They are the actual glam dudes of the week.

 

