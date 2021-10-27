Business

GTCO reports N152bn profit in 9 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has posted a profit before tax of N151.907 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 in contrast to N167.351 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of nine per cent. This is contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos. Profit after tax was N129.400 billion for the nine months in contrast to N142.283 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of nine per cent. The group’s net interest income stood at N162.942 billion against N189.736 billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2020.

GTCO posted a profit before tax of N93.056 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2021 in contrast to N109.713 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 15.18 per cent. This is contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos. Profit after tax was N79.414 billion for the half year in contrast to N94.271 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 15.76 per cent. The group posted a profit before tax of N53.683 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 in contrast to N58.204 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 7.76 per cent.

Profit after tax was N45.546 billion for the first quarter in contrast to N50.066 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a marginal drop of 9 per cent. Interest income stood at N52.434 billion against N64.282 billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2020. The bank posted a profit after tax of N201.439 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2020 in contrast to N196.382 billion posted in 2019, accounting for a growth of 2.57 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N238.095 billion, representing a growth of 2.76 per cent over N231.707billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2019. Gross earnings grew by 4.58 per cent to N455.229 billion in 2020 from N435.306 billion in 2019. During the 2020 financial year, Directors declared and paid an interim dividend of 30 kobo per ordinary share on the

Our Reporters

