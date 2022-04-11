Business

GTCO shareholders approve N3 dividend for FY’21

Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, yesterday, unanimously endorsed the payment of a total dividend of N3 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

 

The endorsement was made at the holding company’s 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos. The bank had proposed a final dividend of N2.70 per unit of ordinary share held by shareholders in addition to the interim dividend of 30 kobo interim dividend paid in June, bringing the total dividend for the 2021 financial year to N3.00 per unit of ordinary share.

 

Shareholders commended that board for the transition into a holding company and the financial performance achieved during the period under review despite the operating environment. Speaking on behalf of shareholders, the patron, Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), Timothy Adesiyan, appreciated the progress that the bank has made to transit to a holding company.

 

He said that the shareholders had great expectations from the company and with the good corporate governance principle with which the company is run, the future is bright. The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Boniface Okezie, commended the Board of GTCO for being proactive in becoming a holding company.

Speaking to shareholders, the Chairman of GTCO, Mr. H. A. Oyinlola, said: “2021 was a pivotal year in our corporate history. After years of revisioning and planning, we successfully reorganized into a holding company to harness the potential within our operating environment and consolidate our position as a lead  ing financial services provider in Africa.”

He reiterated the company’s progress in its drive to diversify its income streams and ensure long-term value creation for all stakeholders. According to him, “it is a privilege to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Guaranty Trust Holding Company and I am conscious of our business environment and the many challenges to our profitability.

“However, I have complete confidence in the ability of our leadership team to unlock new and exciting opportunities that will unleash the potential of our diversification for long-term growth and sustainable returns.

“When I look at the futureproofing of every part of our organisation; from our talent base to our business models and digital capabilities, I am reminded of just how forward-thinking our management team continues to be in our company’s constant push to be ahead of the curve in creating innovative financial solutions, delivering service excellence and ensuring long-term value creation.”

On the outlook of the company, Oyinlola said: “I am excited by the potential of our new holding company structure. I see the immense opportunities opened by our strategic investments in building up diverse lines of business.

The future of financial services belongs to the institutions that will seamlessly integrate the full range of cutting-edge solutions in a people-centric digitally enabled ecosystem.”

 

