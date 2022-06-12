GTCO Squad: Payments future digital, says Agbaje

The Group CEO of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, GTCO, Segun Agbaje has said that the role digitalisation plays in today’s banking process cannot be underestimated.

Agbaje also noted that if Nigeria and Africa must ride the wave of continued cash displacement, then the future of payments is digital. He made the assertion in a paper he presented at a seminar on why Squad By GTCO is the best approach to radically transform Africa’s payment space.

He said: “The future of payments is digital.’ The launch of Squad is timeous if Nigeria, and indeed Africa, must ride the wave of continued cash displacement and go on to drive digital payment adoption and financial inclusion.

And, if there is a question of how to radically transform Africa’s payment space, Squad is the answer.” He explained that without a doubt, digital payment is the next growth frontier for financial services.

Amongst other extenuating factors, growing digitalisation, mobile penetration, and evolving consumer behaviour have accelerated the shift towards cashless thereby creating entirely new business models and solutions built around payments.

Furthermore, he stated that the key role digitalisation plays in the financial lives of many people today shows that electronic payments are at the core of the payment ecosystem.

Available research points to the fact that asides security and privacy concerns, a major challenge presently facing the mobile payment ecosystem is the high level of market fragmentation as seen in multiplicity of platforms and the different service configurations on offer.

With consumer adoption stalling, mobile payments still represent a small portion of total consumer payments. The complexities around payments and the rapid evolution of merchant services require a re-evaluation of business focus and value propositions.

“It is against this backdrop that the launch of Squad, a full-service digital payment company conceived by Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), is a most welcome development.”

With the launch of Squad, GTCO Plc aims to deploy its trademark efficient operations and innovative capacity to drive adoption in payment services and enhance financial inclusion.

With the overarching goal to be the most efficient off-line and online merchant acquiring platform in all of Africa, Squad is well positioned to serve four important enterprise verticals namely: micro- businesses (kiosks), online sellers, digital natives, and corporate.

