GTCO: Transition to holdco’ll grow earnings

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) has said that its successful transition into a holding company structure from its commercial banking structure will sustainably grow its earnings and achieve its long term goal of becoming one of the top five financial institutions in Africa.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday during the closing gong ceremony to commemorate the listing of GTCO Plc on the NGX in Lagos, the Group Chief Executive Officer, GTCO Plc, Segun Agbaje, noted that the bank will adopt one-for-one share exchange ratio that will not reduce or impact its shareholding structure of the bank.

Agbaje said that the company was not oblivious of the current changes in the financial space and added that the transition as well as its listing was done to enhance growth share, value addition and achieve its long term goal of becoming one of the top five financial institutions in Africa. It would be recalled that GTCO officially listed its shares on NGX on June 28, 2021, following the restructuring of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc. At the time, the shares of GTB were officially delisted from the market, and GT HoldCo’s entire issued share capital of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each were listed on the bourse.

