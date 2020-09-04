GText homes launch online operations

…plans 100,000 jobs

Gtext Homes Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria, has launched its operations to run virtually in line with its post COVD-19 plans in Lagos. The Gtext Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stephen Akintayo, told journalists that the real estate industry, through the new online features in providing services, could solve unemployment in Nigeria and also boost the country’s economy. He said: “While we see many people coming from agriculture, you need real estate, even pharmaceuticals, almost everything needs land to stand on. Also, when you look at COVID-19, a lot of people feel it would probably reduce the sector, no, it just changed the sector. There would be more residential accommodation than commercial going forward, and thank God that’s the space we play, we play more in the residential accommodation.

“We are also working on a cooperative which we will launch very soon, which is a tech cooperative to start building tech hubs, just as you have a silicon valley where everything is there. It’s a place you live in, work in and everything you need is just there. “We have GText farm which is agriculture real estate and we also have our own farm. We’ve been in the farming sector through our partner, particularly in the export industry but we are going big in it.” Akintayo also spoke on Lagos State government’s plans for all the real estate firms in the state to register their estates.

He said: “The process is new and it’s ongoing. We are a law-abiding company so we are working on all those new policies being put in place. And I think it’s good because the industry needs to be sanitised so much, everybody is a real estate developer and hopefully, if it’s done well, it will help remove the shaft from the wheat.” So far, Gtext holds the credit of being the first fully virtual real estate company in Nigeria, they also boast of a 24/7 CRM sales team. This is asides taking pride in the launch of “The Investment” chat in a Beetle (aka The Beetle Show) and having the first of its kind realtor’s lounge. According to Akintayo, if anyone doesn’t want to go virtual, the option of meeting one on one is still available. Customers, he added, could do inspection virtually.

He said: “We are beginning to see a trend where people don’t want a third party and that’s why we launched it and that’s just what makes us quite unique. “We also announce our 100,000 job creation portal, where we are giving out 15 per cent of our income on every property to realtors and with the new process automated, we are hoping that we can create at least 100 thousand jobs using this model in the next 12 months.”

