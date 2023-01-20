News

Gtext mgt improves commission structure to reward realtors

The management of Gtext and Associates has announced a change in its commission structure to further reward its ever growing pool of realtors. This was done in a bid to further maximise profit for its realtors across the globe. This was announced via a statement by the organisation on January 18. According to Gtext, the change has resulted in the increase of the existing commission structure by three per cent. In addition, nine commission outlines were adjusted including 13 per cent on direct commission on relaunch land sales, eight per cent on direct commission on offplan housing sales, 2.5 per cent on direct commission on secondary market, one per cent on UK property sale commission and one per cent on US property sale commission. Others are: two to three per cent commission on Dubai propertysales, two per cent on Gvest sales and three percentonGvestsaleshigher than N50m or $100,000. Meanwhile, already launched estate land sales would get ten per cent direct commission, while ready to move in Gtext Housing sales would be paid on basis of five per cent commission.

 

