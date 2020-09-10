GText targets 25,000 green, smart homes

A real estate firm, Gtext Homes Limited, said it was planning to build 25,000 Green and Smart homes, between this year and 2035. The Gtext CEO, Stephen Akintayo, disclosed this at the launch of the Jasper Gardenia Estate at Ibeju Lekki.

A few days before the launch, Gtext homes unveiled its operations to run virtually as part of its post COVD-19 plans in Lagos. Akintayo told journalists that the real estate industry, through the new online features in providing services, could solve unemployment in Nigeria and also boost the country’s economy.

He said: “Why we see many people coming from agriculture, you need real estate, even pharmaceutical, almost everything needs land to stand on it. Also when you look at COVID-19, a lot of people feel it would probably reduce the sector. No, it just changed the sector.

There would be more residential accommodation than commercial going forward, and thank God that’s the space we play, we play more in the residential accommodation. We are also working on a cooperative, that we will launch very soon, which is a tech cooperative to start building tech hubs, just as you have a Silicon Valley where everything is there. It’s a place you live in, work in and everything you need is just there. “We have GText farm which is agriculture real estate and we also have our own farm. We’ve been in the farming sector through our partner, particularly in the export industry but we are going big in it.”

Speaking on the Lagos State government move to have all the real estate firms in the state to register their estate, he said, “the process is new and it’s ongoing and definitely we are a law-abiding company so we are working on all those new policies being put in place. And I think it’s good because the industry needs to be sanitized so much, everybody is a real estate developer and hopefully, if it’s done well, it will help remove the wheat from the shaft.” So far, Gtext holds the credit of being the first fully virtual real estate company in Nigeria, they also boast of a 24/7 CRM sales team. This is asides taking pride in the launch of “The Investment” chat in a Beetle aka The Beetle Show and having the first of its kind realtor’s lounge.

Like this: Like Loading...