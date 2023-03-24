Sports

GTI assures transparency in football ecosystem

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Professional Football League, GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, has assured investors and football stakeholders in the country that they are committed to laying a strong foundation and transparent football ecosystem in the country using The Nigeria Football Fund as the vehicle in achieving this laudable dream. TNFF Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, stated this in Lagos on Tuesday. He revealed that GTI is committing lots of material and financial resources toward ensuring that NPFL enjoys robust financial support in order to become self-sustaining with necessary measures to ensure transparency in all its dealings with investors, sponsors and other partners. “We are also aware that expectations are very high, that is why we hit the ground running using the current abridge league as a test case and ensuring that we put in all the necessary security measures to uphold transparency,” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UCL: Manchester City, Real Madrid clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as Heineken rewards fans with quality merchandise   International premium brand, Heineken, has perfected plans to shower fans with lovely merchandise to reward them for their passion for the football in the UEFA Champions league semifinals.   With only four teams left and just one Nigerian player in contention, feisty battles are expected for the […]
Sports

Super Falcons to play Team USA in prestige friendlies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nine-time African champions Nigeria will fly to the United States of America for a two-match tour against the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) in the month of September. Both teams, presently competing in their respective continental tournaments, will clash at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on September 3 and then have […]
Sports

Australian Open delayed by three weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

The Australian Open will start on February 8 next year after being pushed back three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first Grand Slam of the 2021 season was scheduled to take place in Melbourne from January 18-31, reports the BBC. The four-day qualifying event has been moved to Doha, Qatar and will start […]

Leave a Reply