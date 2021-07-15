Business

Guaranty Trust Bank completes corporate reorganisation

…appoints Miriam Olusanya MD
Segun Agbaje is GCEO GTCO

Aiming to strengthen its long term competitiveness and growth prospects, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has completed its reorganisation to holding company structure. As part of the conditions for the re-organisation, the banking giant announced that a new operating company bearing the name ‘Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’ (GTCo) has been established.

In addition, a new Board of Directors as well as changes to the Board of its banking subsidiary (GTBank) was also announced. As part of the restructuring process, the board of GTCO was constituted and the board of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) was reconstituted following retirement of Mrs. Osaretin Demuren (Chairman), Mr. Adebayo Adeola (Non-Executive Director), Mr Demola Odeyemi (Executive Director) and Mr. Bolaji Lawal (Executive Director). According to a statement obtained from the NGX, GTCO announced its new Board of Directors as well as changes to the board of its banking subsidiary, GTBank. All the appointments have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria. GTCO’s board will comprise of Mr. Sola Oyiniola as chairman, Mr. Segun Agbaje as the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Cathy Echeozo as Non-Executive Director, Mr. Suleiman Barau and Mrs. Helen Bouygues as independent Non-Executive Directors and Mr. Adebanji Adeniyi as Executive Director. GTBank’s board will comprise of Mr. Ibrahim Hassan as chairman.

Mrs. Miriam Olusanya as Managing Director, Mr. Olabode Agusto as Non-Executive Director, Ms. Imoni Akpofure and Mrs.Victoria Adefala as independent Non- Executive Directors, Mr. Jide Okuntola as Deputy Managing Director and Mr. Haruna Musa as Executive Director.

