Guard dogs kill 36-year-old man in Lagos church

The Police in Lagos have begun investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man allegedly mauled by two German dogs guarding a church in the state. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin said that the younger brother of the victim  Finreported the incident to the police at Abule-Egba area of the state. He said that on Tuesday about 11.30 p.m., his elder brother was coming home and two German dogs came out from a church premises and pounced on him.

“The man said the dogs gave his elder brother bites all over his body. Police detectives led by the Divisional Crime Officer immediately visited the scene of the incident. “On arrival, the dogs were not seen.

The victim was said to have  been rushed to Orile Agege General Hospital for treatment by the family. “On getting to the hospital, it was discovered that the victim had given up the ghost. Family forcefully removed the corpse for burial according to Muslim rites,” he said.

The Spokesman, therefore, advised members of the public to always vaccinate and cage their dogs. “You are liable for any damage caused by your pets,” he warned.

 

