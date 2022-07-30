News

Guard telecom infrastructure against destruction, NCC boss tells Oyo residents

The Chairman, Board of Commissioners, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, yesterday appraised the benefits of telecommunication in human communities, while calling on the people to jealously guard telecoms facilities against destruction or defacement by unscrupulous elements in the society.

Akande, a professor of political science and a legal practitioner, made the call in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during the 3rd edition of the NCC’s Village Square programme held at Mapo Hall. In his opening remarks, the NCC Boss harped on the importance of smooth and unhindered communication, saying that, “one of the most important issues affecting the operations of the telecoms industry is the protection of its infrastructure. Our objective is to explore how we can protect these infrastructures to continue to provide us with life-supporting services.

“Without telecoms infrastructure, we cannot communicate with family and friends, and we cannot conduct banking, insurance, or access government services, education, entertainment and other essentials of life with ease. This means that telecoms infrastructures are important and we must all ensure that we guard and protect this critical national infrastructure,” he said.

 

