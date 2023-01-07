News

Guardian loses photo editor, Adebesin-Kuti

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria has been thrown into mourning mood, following the death of Femi Adebesin-Kuti. He died in the early hours of yesterday following a brief illness. Until his death, Adebesin- Kuti was the Photo Editor, The Guardian Newspaper. He had worked with many media organisations such as Next Newspaper, Vanguard, and The Punch.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos Council, has expressed condolence over his death to the Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter. In a condolence message signed by the Council Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi and made available by the Secretary, Tunde Olalere, it stated that; ‘‘the Lagos chapter received the sad news of the passing of our dear brother, Femi Adebesin-Kuti, Photo Editor of the Guardian Newspapers, which occurred in the early hours of today with great shock.

‘‘We pray that God in his infinite mercy will uphold and stand by his immediate family and friends at this trying time as we sympathize with members of the Guardian Newspapers Chapel and the entire PJAN family. ‘‘May God continue to protect the rest of us and show up for us in our time of need.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike tasks judiciary to protect judges from intimidation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has tasked the nation’s judiciary to always protect their judges, stressing that if judges that give judgement on the merit of the case before them are not protected by their colleagues, they will be victims of intimidation. Wike, who made the observation yesterday while swearing in four new […]
News

Tunisia leader urged to resign after ‘fiasco’ election

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tunisia’s main opposition coalition has said President Kais Saied must resign after fewer than 9% of eligible voters took part in parliamentary elections. The National Salvation Front head, Nejib Chebbi, said Saturday’s poll was a “fiasco”, calling for mass protests to demand snap presidential elections, reports the BBC. The vote was boycotted by […]
News Top Stories

CBN injects $1.54bn into forex markets in one month

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

NAFEX = $435 SMIS = $407 SMEs = $400 BDCs = $295m   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $1.54 billion across the various segments of the country’s foreign exchange markets  the month of September, according to a report by Nova Merchant Bank.   Titled, “October 2020 Economic Insight: CBN partially […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica