Guardian loses photo editor, Adebesin-Kuti

The Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria has been thrown into mourning mood, following the death of Femi Adebesin-Kuti. He died in the early hours of yesterday following a brief illness. Until his death, Adebesin- Kuti was the Photo Editor, The Guardian Newspaper. He had worked with many media organisations such as Next Newspaper, Vanguard, and The Punch.

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos Council, has expressed condolence over his death to the Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter. In a condolence message signed by the Council Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi and made available by the Secretary, Tunde Olalere, it stated that; ‘‘the Lagos chapter received the sad news of the passing of our dear brother, Femi Adebesin-Kuti, Photo Editor of the Guardian Newspapers, which occurred in the early hours of today with great shock.

‘‘We pray that God in his infinite mercy will uphold and stand by his immediate family and friends at this trying time as we sympathize with members of the Guardian Newspapers Chapel and the entire PJAN family. ‘‘May God continue to protect the rest of us and show up for us in our time of need.’’

