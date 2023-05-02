Guardiola Believes Haaland Still Has Room For Improvement

Haaland is on the verge of setting a new single-season Premier League goalscoring record after a sensational first campaign at the Etihad Stadium.
The prolific Norwegian netted his 34th goal of the champions’ 2022-23 league programme and his 50th overall in Sunday’s victory at Fulham, which drew him level with joint competition record-holders Andy Cole and Alan Shearer and, with six games to play starting with Wednesday’s visit of West Ham, the 22-year-old looks certain to set a formidable new benchmark.
Guardiola, however, believes his best could be yet to come.
The City manager said: “Always I’ve said with Erling it will be tough when you look at what he has done and if he doesn’t score the goals like he’s scoring now people will say, ‘Oh, he’s in a bad situation’ but his game can improve a lot.
“I wouldn’t say in the box but in the game itself, the movements. I think he has that feeling, ‘Is that enough?’, and I think he has the desire to get better as a player. As long as he has that he can do it.”
Guardiola continued: “Yes, I think so. I know him a bit and he is so competitive and positive in his mindset.
“He has this incredible, positive self-confidence. It’s not arrogance.