Guardiola blames injury for worst start to a season

Pep Guardiola has made his worst ever start as a manager but says he is not complaining about the illnesses and injuries that have disrupted Manchester City’s start to the season.

City have now just taken eight points from their opening five matches following their 1-1 draw with West Ham in what is also City’s slowest start since Manuel Pellegrini’s second season in 2014-15.

Only five outfield players from his squad have been available for every game since the start of the season and Sergio Aguero, who has missed four months with a knee injury, is set for another spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury.

“I would prefer to have results but also have to analyse the start and where we are,” Guardiola said.

“We have struggled for the many injuries, for the lack of preparation, and no recovery time between the games – the incredible tough games we played so far. “The players gave absolutely everything on the pitch, they fought

