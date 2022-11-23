Sports

Guardiola extends Man City contract

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Guardiola, 51, has won 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, during six years at Etihad Stadium, reports the BBC.

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place,” said Spaniard Guardiola.

“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.”

He added: “I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.

“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

City, the current Premier League champions, are second in the table this season – five points behind Arsenal – and face RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 in February.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he was “delighted” to extend Guardiola’s contract.

“He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it’s exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has,” said Al Mubarak.

“Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over.

“Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Guardiola had successful spells as manager at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before he joined City in 2016.

He is Barca’s most successful manager with 14 trophies in four years, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues. He then won three Bundesliga titles in a row at Bayern.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Mahrez double as Man City crush Fulham, winning start for Lampard’s Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Chelsea, West Ham survive extra time scares Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the […]
Sports

Clinical Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Clinical Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the 250th El Clasico to go top of La Liga and inflict their rivals’ first league defeat of the season. Karim Benzema scored Real’s opener after Vinicius Jr’s shot had been saved into his path by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Federico Valverde doubled the champions’ lead before half-time with a […]
Sports

Super Falcons to play Banyana, Botswana, Burundi at Women’s AFCON  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nine-time winners Nigeria have been drawn to play South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, Botswana and Burundi in Group C of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place July 2– 23 in Morocco. Nigeria and South Africa faced off in the same group at the last edition of the competition in Ghana, with the Banyana […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica