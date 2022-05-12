Sports

Guardiola hails ‘beyond perfect’ De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Kevin De Bruyne for his goal-scoring form and said the midfielder was enjoying finding the back of the net after he smashed four past Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 5-1 win on Wednesday.

De Bruyne scored three times in a devastating 17-minute spell in the first half and added another on the hour as City edged closer to the Premier League title by opening up a three-point gap over Liverpool with two games remaining.

“What can I say? In the second part of the season, he has been beyond perfect,” Guardiola told reporters. “He has always been a guy who is so generous and has the sense to make an assist, but I think this season he has the sense to be prolific and score goals.

“He won the game against Chelsea, he scored a goal against Madrid and has been scoring decisive goals… I have the feeling he thinks: ‘I like when my teammates come to hug me because I scored a goal’. It’s good.”

The Belgium international has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, his best tally in a City shirt. He has also provided 13 assists.

“You have to arrive in the box. You have to be close to the box and this season I think he has done that better and better,” added Guardiola.

“Hopefully, that can continue. Not just this year, but for the rest of his career. I have the feeling he has now started enjoying goals.”

City, who travel to West Ham United on Sunday and host Aston Villa on the final day of the season, need four points from the two games to seal a second straight league title.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

