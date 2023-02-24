Sports

Guardiola hits back at critics

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at critics of his side’s Champions League last-16 first-leg result against RB Leipzig.

 

Riyad Mahrez had put his side into the lead in the first-half, in an opening 45 minutes totally dominated by Manchester City but only leading to a single-goal margin at the half-time interval – similar to events at Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

 

The second-half saw a totally different performance from the hosts, with Marco Rose’s side applying much more pressure on the Manchester City defence and creating plenty of goalscoring opportunities through their dynamic attack.

 

Such pressure prevailed in the end, as the in-demand and everimpressive Croatian central defender Joško Gvardiol rose above Ruben Dias from a corner to send a header past a helpless Ederson in the Manchester City goal.

Some after the game were keen to criticise Manchester City’s inability to put more than one goal past their German opponents, and once again fail to keep a clean sheet – however, manager Pep Guardiola was keen to hit back to broadcasters. “What do you expect (in the second-half)?

 

We’d play a friendly game here?! How many games have you seen of RB Leipzig? Come on,” exclaimed the Manchester City boss. “People expect when we are here we are going to win 0-5? It’s not a reality.”

 

Guardiola continued, “It’s a competition where, in the group stages, many important teams are out. And it’s difficult. We knew it. Our fourth game in ten days, all of them away from home, the travels.”

