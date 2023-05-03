Sports

Guardiola: More to come from record-breaking Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken several records this season but the Norway international still wants to improve his game, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Haaland on Sunday became the first player in England’s top flight to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season since Tom Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931.

The 22-year-old is level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole for a record-equalling haul of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign and Guardiola said there is more to come from the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

“Always I said many times with Erling the future will be tough because you compare what he’s done,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

“If he doesn’t score the goals like he’s scoring the people will say he’s in a bad situation but he can still improve. A lot.

“We spoke about that, in the movement and the game itself he can improve. I think he has that. I have the feeling he has a desire to get better as a football player. He can do it.”

Reigning champions City host West Ham United later on Wednesday as they look to regain the top spot from Arsenal. Guardiola’s side are two points behind with two games in hand.

*Courtesy: Reuters

