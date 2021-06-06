Guardiola named EPL Manager of the Season

Pep Guardiola has been named the 2020/21 Barclays Manager of the Season after leading Manchester City to a third Premier League title in four seasons. Guardiola wins the award for a third time in his managerial career, having also claimed it in his two previous title-winning campaigns, 2017/18 and 2018/19.

The Spaniard made history this season as his Man City side became the first team in history to win the title after being as low as eighth on Christmas Day, masterminding a 15-match winning run to take the PL Trophy back off Liverpool. He matches the three Manager of the Season awards earned by Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, with only Sir Alex Ferguson having won it on more occasions, with 11.

Those three men are also the only managers in PL history who can match Guardiola’s three title wins. Meanwhile, Manchester City star, Ruben Dias also won the EPL Player of the Season award.

The Defender becomes second Portuguese to win award after stunning debut campaign for MaN City. Dias was pivotal to Man City’s third Premier League title in four years as he made an immediate impact following his move from Benfica in September 2020.

The 24-year-old fitted seamlessly into Pep Guardiola’s side and emerged as a leader at the back as City went on a 15-match winning streak, the fourth-longest such run in Premier League history.

Dias contributed to 15 clean sheets, winning 23 of his 32 matches played and making 35 interceptions, 24 tackles, 23 blocks and 135 recoveries. He also helped City win the EFL Cup and reach the UEFA Champions League final

