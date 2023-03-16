Sports

Guardiola plans Haaland, Osimhen front line next season

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, is plotting a fearsome attack front that will accommodate both Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen next season as the English Premier League club move to sign the Nigerian forward. Haaland and Osimhen are considered two of the best forwards in the world at the moment with both strikers topping the EPL and Serie A scorer charts respectively. Argentine striker Julián Álvarez is still in the books of Manchester City but according to Florian Plettenberg, the defending champions have made an inquiry about Napoli’s lead marksman’s availability.

However, they will have to compete with the likes of PSG, Chelsea, and rivals Manchester United for the forward. Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been impressed by the chemistry between Osimhen and Georgian wunderkind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli let go of some of their best players last summer. Long-serving stars Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, and Kalidou Koulibaly all left the club. Club President Aurelio De Laurentiis then decided to invest in young, relatively unknown players, and his decision has paid off. Kim Min-Jae and Kvaratskhelia are some of the new lads who just joined and have started performing wonders.

