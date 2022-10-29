Guardiola sweats on Haaland’s fitness

Pep Guardiola says he will wait until Manchester City’s final training session before deciding if Erling Haaland is fit enough to face Leicester City. The Norwegian international was taken off at half-time of City’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund with a foot injury as well as a fever. While the setback is not considered serious, Guardiola will delay his decision on whether he will be fit enough to face Leicester in the Premier League in Saturday’s early kick-off. “He feels better but we will train this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours,” Guardiola said about Haaland. “We will see how he is feeling and then we will decide. “Normally if Erling is not ready then Julian is the first option, he can play false nine but I think this is not going t o happen. Guardiola unsure if Haaland will play this weekend Guardiola revealed that the next couple of hours will be crucial to determining Erling Haaland’s fitness “Play 90 minutes every game and he will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals.”

