Guardiola sweats on Haaland’s fitness

Pep Guardiola says he will wait until Manchester City’s final training session before deciding if Erling Haaland is fit enough to face Leicester City. The Norwegian international was taken off at half-time of City’s Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund with a foot injury as well as a fever. While the setback is not considered serious, Guardiola will delay his decision on whether he will be fit enough to face Leicester in the Premier League in Saturday’s early kick-off. “He feels better but we will train this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours,” Guardiola said about Haaland. “We will see how he is feeling and then we will decide. “Normally if Erling is not ready then Julian is the first option, he can play false nine but I think this is not going t o happen. Guardiola unsure if Haaland will play this weekend Guardiola revealed that the next couple of hours will be crucial to determining Erling Haaland’s fitness “Play 90 minutes every game and he will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals.”
UEFA League: Sancho a victim of Solskjaer's struggle to strike right balance
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left with no excuses in his quest to end the club's four-year trophy drought when Cristiano Ronaldo headlined a starry transfer window. But the Norwegian has failed to match expectations and Saturday's 4-2 loss at Leicester left United five points adrift in the Premier League title race […]
Antonio named PL Player of the Month for August
West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for August after an impressive start to the domestic campaign. The 31-year-old has scored four goals in the Hammers' opening three top-flight games, including a brace in his side's 4-1 win over Leicester which saw Antonio become the […]
Caicedo targets Qatar 2022 semis with Ecuador
Ecuador could spring a surprise by winning the World Cup in Qatar and would count their campaign successful if they reach the semifinals, midfielder Moises Caicedo has said. Ecuador reached their fourth World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia four years ago, and the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder played a […]
