Guardiola tests positive for Covid in major Man City outbreak

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for coronavirus, with 21 players and staff now isolating for Covid-related reasons, the club said on Thursday.

“The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble,” City said in a statement.

Guardiola will miss Friday’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town, but the match is still scheduled to go ahead despite City being without seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff.

