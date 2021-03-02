Guardiola tips Eagles to spring surprise at World Cup

Manchester City Sweat Merchant, Pep Guardiola, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria have what it takes to be one of the surprise teams at the international level when actions resume later in the month.

Asked if there are national teams who could spring surprise at the international level outside Europe at the world football, Guardiola picked Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria and Ivory Coast among the teams that can shake the world at the next World Cup.

“We see some Africa teams like Algeria and Senegal as a serious threat then Nigeria is a very exciting team to watch when they play at their potential. They are about some of the teams you expect to spring surprise in the world,’’ he said.

Guradiola’s comments will no doubt pile more pressure on coach of the Nigerian team, Gernot Rohr, whose five year old tenure as coach has divided opinion among football followers in Nigeria. Many feel Super Eagles have under achieved due to the potentials in the team under the Franco-German coach while another section believe that the team is on the path to creating records.

The Super Eagles will on March 25th return for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic in Cotonou and will a week later take on their Lesotho counterparts in Lagos.

