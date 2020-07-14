Sports

Guardiola to get new deal as CAS upturns Man City’s Euro ban

Manchester City bosses will step up plans to tie down Pep Guardiola to a new contract after winning their appeal against a European ban.

 

Etihad bosses were celebrating a huge win last night after overturning the two-year ban Uefa imposed on them for alleged breaches of FFP rules.

 

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced the club were cleared of “disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions”. CAS’s ruling stated City had failed to cooperate with Uefa authorities as part of the investigation – and fined them €10m.

 

But the Uefa ban was overturned on a technicality because the documents alleging wrongdoing that were leaked in November 2018 related to alleged offences dating back to 2012 – and too much time had elapsed for them to be proven under the current rules.

 

City will now be able to compete in the Champions League next season and chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is desperate to get Guardiola to sign a contract extension.

