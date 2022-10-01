Sports

Guardiola’s style of play made me leave City – Gabriel Jesus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Arsenal’s Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City because he no longer wanted to play under Pep Guardiola, he said in an interview published by ESPN Brasil on Friday.

The 25-year-old has made a sensational start at the Emirates since he was unveiled as Arsenal’s marquee £45-million summer signing by manager Mikel Arteta, a former assistant to Guardiola at the Etihad.

Jesus has been one of the stars of the early season with four goals and three assists in his first seven Premier League matches for the Gunners.

“I was very happy at Manchester City, it’s not that I was unhappy there,” said Jesus.

“But I also had to accept the way the team wanted me to play … The issue was the way that he (Guardiola) understood football and what he wanted.

“In this case, it’s up to you to accept it or not. If you don’t accept it, then ‘thanks’ and let’s go for another challenge.

“I accepted it for a while but then I got to the point when I said: ‘I want something else for me’. I thanked him … he understood and that’s it.”

The former Palmeiras forward had been unhappy with the amount of playing time he was given by Guardiola and left City as the Citizens signed Norway star Erling Haaland and young Argentine prospect Julian Alvarez.

Haaland has made a sensational start with 11 goals in seven league games.

Jesus spent five years in Manchester, winning the Premier League four times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, and playing in the 2021 Champions League final.

But he was unhappy at being mostly deployed by Guardiola on the flank rather than his preferred centre forward role.

“Here at Arsenal, it’s different, the football is different, there are different players, different ways of playing,” he said.

“At City it was different, the forward didn’t touch the ball much, you just have to watch the games to see.

“I spoke a lot with Arteta about the style of play. He knows me, I know him, I understood what he wanted from me.”

Arteta was a first team coach at City when Jesus joined in 2017, and left for the North Londoners two years later.

“Here I’m free on the pitch, playing football with a smile on my face and always trying to give my best,” said Jesus.

After six wins from their seven matches, Arsenal are top of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s North London derby against third-placed Tottenham.

Despite his great club form, Jesus was not called up by Brazil coach Tite for September’s World Cup warm-up friendlies, a 3-0 win over Ghana and 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Lampard hits back at Mourinho over title claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has disagreed with his Tottenham counterpart, Jose Mourinho, that they are not in the title race after the Portuguese coach described his side as “just a pony”. Spurs remain top of the Premier League after a 0-0 draw between the two sides at Stamford Bridge. Although Spurs maintained their position […]
Sports

Barca want Messi to take a pay cut

Posted on Author Reporter

*Club desperate to reduce wage bill Another round of tension is brewing at FC Barcelona as the President, Josep Maria Bartomeu is expected to tell their reluctant icon, Lionel Messito take a pay cut for the forthcoming season. According to ’90min’ publication, that will be what the president will offer when he meets face to […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Neymar injured as Lyon sink PSG, Messi rescues Barcelona

Posted on Author Reporter

*Neymar carried off as 1-0 home defeat leaves PSG third in table *Messi gets winner at home to Levante, Milan held by Parma Neymar was carried off the field on a stretcher as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Lyon that leaves them third in the Ligue 1 table. Tino Kadewere scored the only goal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica