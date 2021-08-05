Guber 2022: Foundation expresses readiness To Collaborate with Ekiti Parapo Lagos

In preparation for the gubernatorial election slated for June next year in Ekiti State, a foundation, under the aegis of Dominion Group, has expressed it’s determination to collaborate with Ekiti indigenes living in Lagos to achieve good governance in the state.

The National coordinator of the group, Chief Eniola Eponlolaye disclosed this Thursday at a meeting of Ekiti indigenes living in Lagos otherwise known as “Ekiti Parapo Lagos.”

The Dominion group in a statement Thursday signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gani Salau and made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, explained that the National Coordinator gave the reaction to the view of Ekiti indigenes in Lagos State about what they described as the level of development, insensitive and uncared attitude of various political leaders in the state

Eponlolaye stated: “We need to properly orientate our people, I mean the electorates towards the attitude of the politicians offering money to buy votes. The politicians these days don’t care anymore about the people after the election so, we are going to partner with Ekiti Parapo Lagos on their proposed plan to come to Ekiti state to sensitise the electorates as we prepare for 2022 gubernatorial election.”

He also used the occasion to inform that Dominion Group has bought acres of land at Ikole for mechanised agriculture in order to empower jobless Ekiti youths.

Earlier, the president of Ekiti Parapo Lagos, Mrs Iyabo Obasa, who took over from the previous administration in April this year, informed that Ekiti Parapo Lagos will come to the state for sensitization on the need to vote for credible leaders.

