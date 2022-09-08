Guber candidate tackles security expert over billboards’ destruction

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof. Benard Odoh, and security consultant to the state government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, yesterday exchanged words over the continued destruction of campaign billboards of the party in all parts of the state.

While Odoh has continued to lament the destruction and accused the state government of intolerance of opposition, Emegha said the state government was not against opposition and that Odoh and his party must pay for the land where their billboards are mounted or have them destroyed. Odoh, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Charles Otu, alleged that the government has been using Ebubeagu security operatives to destroy the bill- boards and attack members and supporters of the party.

The statement reads: “Barely two weeks after the destruction of billboards belonging to APGA’s Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates for the 2023 elections, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh and Dr. Nkata Nwani Chukwu, in the Abakaliki urban metropolis, Ebonyi State, government’s armed militia who are disguising as members of the Ebubeagu security outfit, at about 7:30 pm yesterday, Monday, September 5th, 2022 launched fresh attacks on APGA billboards in Okposi and Ugwulangwu communities in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

