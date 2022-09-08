News

Guber candidate tackles security expert over billboards’ destruction

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof. Benard Odoh, and security consultant to the state government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, yesterday exchanged words over the continued destruction of campaign billboards of the party in all parts of the state.

While Odoh has continued to lament the destruction and accused the state government of intolerance of opposition, Emegha said the state government was not against opposition and that Odoh and his party must pay for the land where their billboards are mounted or have them destroyed. Odoh, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Charles Otu, alleged that the government has been using Ebubeagu security operatives to destroy the bill- boards and attack members and supporters of the party.

The statement reads: “Barely two weeks after the destruction of billboards belonging to APGA’s Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates for the 2023 elections, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh and Dr. Nkata Nwani Chukwu, in the Abakaliki urban metropolis, Ebonyi State, government’s armed militia who are disguising as members of the Ebubeagu security outfit, at about 7:30 pm yesterday, Monday, September 5th, 2022 launched fresh attacks on APGA billboards in Okposi and Ugwulangwu communities in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Unilever trains logistics partners on safe driving

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the federal government intensifies its road safety campaign across the country, Unilever Nigeria Plc has restated its commitment to supporting the drive of the government by enhancing its capacity building programme for transporters across its supply chain. “As an incentive for strict adherence to safety protocols; the company, on November 25, also recognised and […]
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths fall as NCDC confirms 600 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

*Africa’s infections surpass 663,000 – WHO There was some cheering news for the nation on Friday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced only three new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours. On Thursday nine people died from the disease which is ravaging the globe. In their latest release […]
News

Alleged rape: Security personnel attached to Fayemi’s wife under investigation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

…as EKSG adds more measures in tackling menace The Ekiti State government has said it has received a complaint of allegations of rape levelled against a security personnel deployed to Government House and attached to the convoy of the wife of Governor Kayode Fayemi, Mrs Fayemi. The rape incident reportedly took place on Monday, July […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica