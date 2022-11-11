Guber candidate To Buhari: Clear Saro-Wiwa of criminal charges

The governorship candidate of Zenith Labor Party in Rivers State, Leyii Kewanee, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to exonorate the writer, environmental rights activist and social crusader, Ken Saro Wiwa and his fellow Ogonis of the criminal charges that led to their execution. Kwanee, a former Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, who made the appeal in a statement, noted that Saro-Wiwa and others were tried and sentenced by a kangaroo Tribunal under Nigeria’s maximum dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha. As part of activities to mark the 27th anniversary of the Ogoni Matyrs Day, Kwanee urged Mr. President to hearken to the voice of reason and clear the names of the Ogoni matyres from the blemish as one of the legacies of his administration. He noted that the killing of Ken Saro Wiwa and other eight Ogoni activists was not justifiable as they were not given the opportunity of fair hearing in a normal court of justice. He also pointed out that 27 years after the killing of the Ogoni activists, Ogonis have remained endangered species as the issue of environmental justice continues to evade them as well as economic backwardness.
Related Articles
Pope Francis names 13 new cardinals to be appointed on Nov 28
Pope Francis has announced the appointment of 13 new cardinals on Sunday, including archbishops from the U.S., Rwanda and the Philippines. The appointments will be formalised in a consistory, a meeting of cardinals, on Nov. 28, the pontiff said during his Sunday Angelus message. Nine of the appointees are under 80, and as […]
Consensus: PDP not ethnic party –Northern stakeholders
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders from the 19 northern states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have told Prof Ango Abdullahi that the party is not an ethnic party. The stakeholders in a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Abuja debunked the statement credited to the professor that the region has […]
NADECO to FG, honour Ndubuisi Kanu with return to 1960, 1963 Constitutions
The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has advised the Federal Government to return Nigeria to 1960 and 1963 constitutions in honour of its National Chairman, late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. General Secretary of NADECO, Chief Ayo Opadokun said only the constitutions can save the country from imminent balkanization and conflagration. Speaking at the NADECO’s National Day […]
