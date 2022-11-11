News

Guber candidate To Buhari: Clear Saro-Wiwa of criminal charges

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of Zenith Labor Party in Rivers State, Leyii Kewanee, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to exonorate the writer, environmental rights activist and social crusader, Ken Saro Wiwa and his fellow Ogonis of the criminal charges that led to their execution. Kwanee, a former Deputy Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, who made the appeal in a statement, noted that Saro-Wiwa and others were tried and sentenced by a kangaroo Tribunal under Nigeria’s maximum dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha. As part of activities to mark the 27th anniversary of the Ogoni Matyrs Day, Kwanee urged Mr. President to hearken to the voice of reason and clear the names of the Ogoni matyres from the blemish as one of the legacies of his administration. He noted that the killing of Ken Saro Wiwa and other eight Ogoni activists was not justifiable as they were not given the opportunity of fair hearing in a normal court of justice. He also pointed out that 27 years after the killing of the Ogoni activists, Ogonis have remained endangered species as the issue of environmental justice continues to evade them as well as economic backwardness.

 

