Guber Election: Kano APC Gives INEC 7 Days To Declare Elections Inconclusive

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, has declared the outcomes of the just concluded gubernatorial elections, announcing Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP, as a winner as baseless and a faulty one that could not stand the test of time.

The Party Legal Adviser, Abdul Fagge told a crowded Press Conference, on Tuesday, that there was no way the election could be declared conclusive with over 270,000 votes cancelled which a margin show is bigger than the won votes.

He said, “based on section 65 of the Electoral Laws 2022, we have written to INEC to revisit and cancel the hasty, wrong and selfish declaration of the NNPP as the winner of the elections, and declared the conduct inconclusive”.

He said they have since written to INEC to within seven days Revisit the elections based on the provisions of the Electoral Laws and declare them Inconclusive.

The Legal Adviser who was covered by the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the State’s top Party members, and the INEC Returning Officer, acted only based on a selfish basis not the provisions of the laws

In the same vein, the legal Adviser Abdul Fagge hints that the provisions of the electoral laws provide that when there is violence the

Fagge notes that if INEC could declare elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states as inconclusive, based on violence and overvoting, why not Kano where elections clearly returned violently?

Speaking at the Briefing, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said his election was similar to what had transferred in Kano, but he has conduct had been declared inconclusive.

Doguwa hints that out of the 13 Pooling Units 12 were cancelled based on violence and overvoting, and today he has accepted his faith in waiting for the reruns in the elections

