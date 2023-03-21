2023 Elections News

Guber Election: Kano Govt Lifts Dawn To Dusk Curfew

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Kano State Government has lifted the dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed in the state on Monday in a bid to avert the breakdown of law and order in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the state government had imposed a curfew on the state following the announcement of the gubernatorial election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The order followed tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement lifting the curfew in a statement issued on Monday night.

He said the decision to lift the curfew followed a careful review of the situation and the relative calm throughout the state.

The commissioner called on commercial banks, public servants and the people in the state to continue their normal activities.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Group asks NBC to withdraw fines on TV stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says: ‘You’re muzzling free press’ The Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to desist from acts that will gag free press in the country.NEBPRIL said this in reaction to the fines imposed by NBC on ARISE TV, Channels Television and the Africa Independent Television (AIT).On […]
News

2023: I’m training myself for the presidency, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

As the 2023 presidential contest continues, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is one of the front line presidential hopeful on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday said he had already been trained for the presidential job as the Vice President for almost eight years. The presidential hopeful who doubles as Jagaba Adamawa […]
News Top Stories

Report: Tier 1 banks’ assets to hit N48.31trn in 2022

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s five Tier 1 banks will grow their total assets from an estimated N43.93 trillion at the end of this year to N48.31trillion in 2022, Coronation Asset  Management has forecast.   According to the firm’s 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders titled, “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” the projected 9.99 per cent (N4.39trn) growth in […]

Leave a Reply