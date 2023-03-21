Guber Election: Kano Govt Lifts Dawn To Dusk Curfew

The Kano State Government has lifted the dawn-to-dusk curfew imposed in the state on Monday in a bid to avert the breakdown of law and order in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the state government had imposed a curfew on the state following the announcement of the gubernatorial election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The order followed tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement lifting the curfew in a statement issued on Monday night.

He said the decision to lift the curfew followed a careful review of the situation and the relative calm throughout the state.

The commissioner called on commercial banks, public servants and the people in the state to continue their normal activities.

